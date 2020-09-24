Northern York high school student tests positive for COVID-19

The Northern York County School District said Wednesday a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This student has not been in school since last week when the student was sent home sick,” Superintendent Steve Kirkpatrick said in a letter to families posted on the school’s website.

Kirkpatrick said the high school will remain open after initial contact tracing and the proper safety protocols were put in place.

He also said officials are in close contact with the family and send well wishes to the affected student.

Kirkpatrick said the following steps have been taken:

The state Department of Health and its Epidemiology Team have assisted with the initial risk assessment and contact tracing;

Students and/or staff identified as having been in close contact have been notified by either the district or the department;

Appropriate quarantining/isolation measures have taken place for the student recovering from the illness and for those students determined to have been in close contact;

Thorough cleaning/disinfecting has taken place in all spaces visited by the student in addition to the heightened cleaning protocols in place for all school spaces.

“We are confident in the steps that have been taken to safeguard all our students, and we are thankful to our families for being careful to keep symptomatic children at home,” Kirkpatrick said.

