Lancaster County funeral director waives preliminary hearing, report says
Staff Report
A Lancaster County funeral director accused of abuse of corpses and other related charges appeared in court Monday, WGAL-TV reported.
Andrew T. Scheid, 49, waived a preliminary hearing on all charges. He was charged in August with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse.
Scheid remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail. His next scheduled appearance is Oct. 23, when he will be formally arraigned, according to court documents.
