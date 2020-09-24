Lancaster County funeral director waives preliminary hearing, report says

Staff Report

A Lancaster County funeral director accused of abuse of corpses and other related charges appeared in court Monday, WGAL-TV reported.

Andrew T. Scheid, 49, waived a preliminary hearing on all charges. He was charged in August with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse.

More:Suspended Lancaster County funeral director facing multiple charges

Scheid remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail. His next scheduled appearance is Oct. 23, when he will be formally arraigned, according to court documents.

To read the complete wgal.com story, click here.