FedEx expects to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers at York County facility

FedEx expects to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions to help deliver packages during the holidays, including more than 2,000 at the supply chain facility in West Manchester Township.

Available positions include package handlers, warehouse workers and other support positions. Many of the jobs could become full-time opportunities as demand for services grows and the networks expand, according to a news release.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. There are no minimum education requirements and five years of residency in the United States is required.

A 10-year work history also is required, including time as a student, the release said.

For more information on how to apply, go to https://careers.fedex.com/fedex/

