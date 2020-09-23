York County has 6 new deaths linked to COVID-19, cases surpass 4.6K

York County had six new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 149 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

It was not immediately clear over what time period the newly reported deaths occurred. It is the highest single-day increase in deaths since April 21, when seven additional deaths were reported.

The county's case total on Wednesday also hit 4,606, an increase of 52 cases since the day before. There have been 56,851 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county, about 3.2% of the total 1,790,412 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 898 additional cases of COVID-19, which pushed the total to 152,544. About 81% of patients have recovered.

There were also 39 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 8,062.

York County ranked second in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17, according to the most recent statistics made available by the state health department.

York's cases per 100,000 during that time period came in at 85.2, behind only Centre County's 322.5 cases.

The county's infection rate also ranked third in the state at 7.8%, falling behind Centre and Indiana counties, which had infection rates of 12.1% and 11.6%, respectively.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf listed York County as one of 10 counties in the state with "concerning" positivity rates.

State officials are expected to begin discussions with local school officials in the two hardest hit counties, Centre and Indiana, about what can be done to slow the spread of COVID-19, Wolf said in a news release.

Statewide positivity rates have declined in recent weeks.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, 6.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 200,000.

Worldwide, there were 31.6 million confirmed cases and 972,000 deaths.

