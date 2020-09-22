Wolf: York County site of 'concerning' infection rate

York County had its 143rd death linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, while 34 new cases pushed the total to 4,554 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

And York County's infection rate, one of the worst in Pennsylvania, is a cause for concern, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.

Statewide, the the case total hit 151,646 on Tuesday, an increase of 834 over the day prior. About 81% of patients have recovered. There were also 19 new deaths. The virus-linked death toll now stands at 8,023.

There have been 1,777,916 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 56,223 of whom reside in York County.

York County ranked second in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17, according to the most recent statistics made available by the state health department.

York's cases per 100,000 during that time period came in at 85.2, behind only Centre County's 322.5 cases.

The county's infection rate also ranked third in the state at 7.8%, falling behind Centre and Indiana counties, which had infection rates of 12.1% and 11.6%, respectively.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf listed York County as one of 10 counties in the state with "concerning" positivity rates.

State officials are expected to begin discussions with local school officials in the two hardest hit counties, Centre and Indiana, about what can be done to slow the spread of COVID-19, Wolf said in a news release.

Statewide positivity rates have declined in recent weeks.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, more than 6.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 200,000.

Worldwide, there were 31.3 million confirmed cases and 966,000 deaths.

