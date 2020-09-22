Coroner: Shrewsbury Twp. man dies from injuries suffered in crash

A 76-year-old Shrewsbury Township man has died from injuries suffered last week in a one-vehicle crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

James Norton, of the 12000 block of Reservoir Road, was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at York Hospital, four days after the crash, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

More:Union: York officer 'proven' not guilty of mocking George Floyd's death, says city can't appeal

Coroner Pam Gay ruled the death accidental and the cause as multiple blunt-force trauma.

The coroner’s office said Norton appears to have experienced a medical event around 6:09 p.m. Wednesday that caused him to lose control of his vehicle and hit a tree on his property in Shrewsbury Township.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, which suffered significant damage, and Norton was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.

The coroner’s office said there will be no autopsy and state police are investigating.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.