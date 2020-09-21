York County COVID-19 cases surpass 4.5k, statewide cases break 150k

York County had 67 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the case total to 4,520 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Of those cases, 37 were reported on Sunday, and 30 were reported on Monday. The county also reported one new death Sunday, bringing the death toll to 142.

Statewide, there were 967 additional cases over the past two days. The case total is now 150,812, and about 82% of patients have recovered. There were also 48 deaths reported during that time period, leaving the death toll at 8,004.

There have been 1,767,181 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 55,926 of whom reside in York County.

York County ranked second in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to Health Department statistics released Friday, the most recent data available.

York's cases per 100,000 over the past seven days came in at 85.2, only behind Centre County's 322.5 cases.

The county's infection rate also ranked third in the state at 7.8%, falling behind Centre and Indiana counties, which had infection rates of 12.1% and 11.6%, respectively.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, more than 6.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease approached 200,000.

Worldwide, there were 31.1 million confirmed cases and 961,500 deaths.

