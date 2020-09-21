Demand 'drastically increased': Volunteers needed at York County Food Bank

The York County Food Bank is in need of volunteers to help with food packing, distribution and registration, according to the organization.

Food bank services have "drastically increased" since the COVID-19 pandemic started and more volunteers are needed to keep up with the demand, according to a Friday news release.

"With the increased need for food, we have an increased need for volunteers," the release states. "Volunteers are critical to our ability to operate and serve those in need."

According to the York County Food Bank, 115 volunteers are needed weekly in order to pack and distribute food to approximately 2,000 families in need.

Interested individuals can sign up to volunteer at the York County Food Bank's website.

Individuals can also call 717-846-6435 or contact the York County Food Bank Volunteer Coordinator, Alyssa Mummert, at alyssam@yorkfoodbank.org.

