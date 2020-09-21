SUBSCRIBE NOW
Demand 'drastically increased': Volunteers needed at York County Food Bank

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Hundreds of vehicles wait to pick up food during distribution at the East York Food Hub, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Hundreds of other vehicles waiting for the distribution were guided through a nearby neighborhood by fire police and Springettsbury Township Police to keep traffic flowing. John A. Pavoncello photo

The York County Food Bank is in need of volunteers to help with food packing, distribution and registration, according to the organization.

Food bank services have "drastically increased" since the COVID-19 pandemic started and more volunteers are needed to keep up with the demand, according to a Friday news release.

"With the increased need for food, we have an increased need for volunteers," the release states. "Volunteers are critical to our ability to operate and serve those in need."

According to the York County Food Bank, 115 volunteers are needed weekly in order to pack and distribute food to approximately 2,000 families in need.

Interested individuals can sign up to volunteer at the York County Food Bank's website

Individuals can also call 717-846-6435 or contact the York County Food Bank Volunteer Coordinator, Alyssa Mummert, at alyssam@yorkfoodbank.org.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.