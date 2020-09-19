Which municipalities are having trick-or-treat this year?

York County municipalities are hoping to be all treat and no trick this Halloween.

Following a stormy Halloween last year that left many municipalities with no choice but to postpone or cancel festivities due to inclement weather, the COVID-19 pandemic is once again bringing tough decisions for local officials.

The Hallam Borough Council unanimously voted Monday night to schedule Halloween trick-or-treating for 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, though no specific rules will be implemented.

"The reason for the decision is simple: The borough should not be the determining factor," said borough Councilmember Matt Flinchbaugh. "Adults can make the decision that best suits their family."

He added that while there are no enforced rules for trick-or-treat night, the borough is recommending guidelines for parents and their children to follow, including social distancing when possible and handing out prepackaged treats.

Residents who are choosing not to participate in trick-or-treat night should turn off their porch light, too, Flinchbaugh said.

At West Manchester Township, officials are scheduling trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 and are "neither" encouraging nor discouraging participation in the event, said township manager Kelly Kelch.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals and families should assess all risks associated in participating in these events and make their own decision as whether or not to participate," he said via email.

While the choice to participate will be left up to families, West Manchester Township is taking safety measures, including stationing police in residential areas during trick-or-treat times, Kelch added.

Despite trick-or-treat planned for Halloween, West Manchester officials cancelled its "trunk or treat" event scheduled at Loman Park, located at 1881 Hempfield Drive.

In the coming weeks, more municipalities will consider trick-or-treat, including Hanover borough, which has a virtual meeting scheduled at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 with Halloween trick-or-treat on the agenda.

Other municipalities like North York borough, Manchester Township and Dover Township have already decided to schedule trick-or-treat times.

"We set a time and date for convenience and safety purposes," said Dover Township Manager Laurel Oswalt via email. "If canceled, people are likely to hold their own events, indoors, which could be more of an issue."

Several Halloween parades have been cancelled, including York City's, Dover's and Hanover's, as well as a Halloween parade in East Manchester Township, Manchester borough and Mount Wolf borough.

Union Fire & Hose Co., which organizes the Dover Halloween Parade, cited ongoing concerns about COVID-19 as the reason for cancelling the 2020 parade.

"There's no way to safely ensure the safety and wellness of the community we serve," the organization said in a Facebook

Here are the times and dates for trick-or-treating in York County:

Thursday, Oct. 29

Fairview Township, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

North York borough, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Dover Township, 6-8 p.m.

Franklintown borough, 6-8 p.m.

Hallam borough, 6-8 p.m.

Manchester Township, 6-8 p.m.

West Manchester Township, 6-8 p.m.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.