Saturday update: 65 new COVID cases in York County, more deaths

Staff report

There were three new deaths related to COVID-19 reported Saturday in York County, bringing the total to 141, the state Department of Health reported.

In addition, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a new total of 4,553 confirmed and probable cases in York County since the outbreak began.

Statewide, there were an additional 1,162 positive cases, for an overall total of 149,845 since the outbreak began. The state also reported 22 new deaths Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 7,934.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine stated in a news release. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Approximately 1,746,280 patients in the state have tested negative for COVID-19, including 55,282 in York County, according to the state.

