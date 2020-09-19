Fairview Twp. teen fatally shot at home

Staff report

The York County Coroner’s Office on Saturday was investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Fairview Township.

The coroner was dispatched to the 200 block of Ross Avenue around 11:50 a.m. “for a reported fatality after an apparent shooting incident,” according to a news release.

The boy’s identity will be released after additional family members have been notified and after an autopsy is scheduled, the coroner’s office stated.

Fairview Township Police said the boy was at his home with a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy at the time of the shooting.

The early investigation indicates the three were looking at a firearm they thought was unloaded when it discharged a single round into the 17-year-old, police said.