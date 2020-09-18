Springetts plucks longtime employee for manager post

Springettsbury Township's search for a new manager is over.

After a four-month of search, supervisors recently appointed Mark Hodgkinson to the role. He starts Sept. 28.

"I love serving the residents, business owners and employees of the township," Hodgkinson told The York Dispatch. "It's just a great place to be, so I wanted to be here."

Hodgkinson has worked for the township for 24 years in several different positions within its wastewater treatment plant.

Currently, he serves as the director of Public Works and Wastewater Treatment.

He also holds a position on the management committee for the York County Storm Water Consortium.

"Springettsbury Township is a great place to work, that's why I've stayed and that's why I've continued to stay and plan on staying much longer in my new role," Hodgkinson said.

Hodgkinson accepted the manager position at an annual salary of $132,000, according to Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors Chairperson Mark Swomley.

The township's former manager, Ben Marchant, left the position on May 4 with a salary of $131,968.75 per year.

Springettsbury officials have declined to detail the circumstances of Marchant's sudden departure, saying only that it was a "mutual separation." He started working for the township in 2016.

Springettsbury Township received 27 applications for the township manager position.

The township manager acts as the chief executive officer for the municipality and is responsible for the "proper and efficient administration of the affairs of the Township."

"The time was right," Hodgkinson said of pursuing the new role. "Because of all of my past experiences in the various positions I've held, I've gained a lot of experience and knowledge about Springettsbury Township. The time was right to make that step."

Though coming into the new position, Hodgkinson said he has no plans for making immediate and "major" changes to the municipality.

"I'm not coming into the position saying, 'We need to overhaul this or change that,'" Hodgkinson said. "I'm coming into everything with an open mind."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.