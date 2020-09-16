York Halloween Parade canceled this year, organizers announce

The 2020 York Halloween Parade has been canceled, event organizers announced Wednesday.

The annual parade, organized by Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution baseball team, was canceled due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

"We have – as always – put the safety of our fellow Yorkers and parade participants first and foremost and decided that, in an abundance of caution, the smartest thing is to announce this cancellation now," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer in the release.

Menzer added that the York Revolution has hopes of bringing back the York Halloween Parade in 2021.

The York Halloween Parade has been running for 71 years, according to the Eventive website.

