Lancaster County bald eagle rescued after dangling from tree branch, report says

Staff Report

A bald eagle found dangling from a tree branch above the Conestoga River in Lancaster County earlier his month is being nursed back to health, WHTM-TV reported.

Numerous officials pitched in on Sept. 3 to help save the bald eagle from being stuck in a fishing line in Manor Township.

“She had been hanging for several hours and she was exhausted,” said Tracie Young, wildlife rehabilitator and director, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center. “At one point the game warden thought the eagle had passed.”

The bald eagle will stay at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center until her wing is fully healed and she can be released back into the wild.

To read the abc27.com story, click here.