Saturday update: York County has record-breaking 129 new COVID-19 cases

York County had a record-breaking 129 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, pushing the total to 4,124 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

York County’s previous high for new cases in one day was 128, which was set last week.

On Thursday, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said 32 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday at York County Prison, and 129 remained isolated in the same unit.

She said 222 inmates have tested positive overall since the pandemic began, and 93 have recovered. She said 1,577 tests have been given, with 1,355 negative results.

There were no new deaths reported in York County Saturday, keeping the total at 132.

Statewide, there were 920 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 143,805. There were 25 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,862. Of that, 5,293 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,664,000 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 52,504 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 82% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,742 cases among employees, for a total of 26,586. Approximately 10,056 of the total cases are in health care workers.

