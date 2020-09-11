York County has 66 new cases linked to COVID-19

York County had 66 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, pushing the total to 3,995 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were no new deaths in the county, keeping the total at 132.

Statewide, there were 1,008 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 142,885. There were 17 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,837. Of that, 5,290 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,652,028 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 52,073 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 82% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,727 cases among employees, for a total of 26,486. Approximately 10,009 of the total cases are in health care workers.

