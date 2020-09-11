State: York County Judicial Center worker tests positive for COVID-19

Another York County Judicial Center worker has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The employee last worked in the building on Tuesday and, "as required, adhered to health and safety guidelines including the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing when interacting with coworkers and the public," according to a news release from Stacey Witalec, the AOPC's communications director.

Court administrators notified state health officials, who will coordinate contact tracing, she said.

Those potentially exposed will be notified by state health officials, Witalec said.

At this point, there is no indication that members of the public were exposed to the affected employee, she said, adding that work areas the employee touched will be cleaned.

A number of judicial center employees and visitors remove or pull down their face masks after entering the building, despite York County President Judge Joseph C. Adams' order requiring masks be worn.

His order, which runs through Dec. 31, limits in-person access and proceedings and allows "advanced communication technologies" such as Zoom for certain court hearings.

Adams' order also states:

"All persons must wear face masks at all times in all areas of the building directly accessible to members of the public, while elected officials may establish their own protocols regarding the wearing of masks by employees within areas of their respective departments not directly accessible to members of the public."

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

