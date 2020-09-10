York County has 40 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

York County had 40 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, pushing the total to 3,929 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 141,877, an increase of 587 cases since the day prior. About 82% of patients have recovered. There were also 15 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,820.

There was one new death reported in York County. The county's death toll now stands at 132.

There have been 1,639,349 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 51,550 of whom reside in York County.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:'Deadly stuff': Trump's own words bring focus back to virus

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, more than 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 191,000.

Worldwide, there were 27.9 million confirmed cases and 905,000 deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.