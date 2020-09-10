Dover Halloween parade canceled over COVID-19 concerns

The annual Dover Halloween parade has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Fire and Hose Co. made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page.

“This was not an easy decision, but due to the current conditions and restrictions surrounding COVID-19, there's no way to safely ensure the safety and wellness of the community we serve,” the fire company said.

