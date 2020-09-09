York County has 57 new cases of COVID-19, statewide deaths surpass 7.8k

York County had 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the case total to 3,889 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 141,290, an increase of 931 cases since the day prior. About 82% of patients have recovered. There were also 14 new deaths linked to the disease. The statewide death toll is now 7.805

York County reported one fewer death than the day before, with a death toll of 131. It was not immediately clear why the death toll was reduced.

There have been 1,625,640 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 50,110 of whom reside in York County.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday morning, more than 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease approached 190,000.

Worldwide, there were 27.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 900,000 deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.