UPDATE: Theft charges filed in nearly 3-year York City Ice Arena investigation

A former general manager at the York City Ice Arena has been charged with theft after prosecutors say he pocketed nearly $23,000 meant to be deposited into an arena bank account between 2014 and 2017, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

The charges filed Wednesday against Mike Cleveland, of Cumberland County, followed a nearly three-year investigation at the ice arena. District Attorney Dave Sunday was not available to comment on the length of the investigation that first began in 2017.

Cleveland is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, a third-degree felony, and theft by deception, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to a news release.

On July 23, Cleveland admitted he "did take rink cash for his personal use," according to charging documents.

“I am proud of the remarkable perseverance of our investigators and attorneys throughout this extensive investigation," said Sunday in a news release. "As someone who has prosecuted white collar crimes, I understand both the difficulty in charging and prosecuting, but also the financial harm to an organization and its erosion of trust.”

The charges specifically cite a 2018 forensic audit that showed between July 2, 2014 and Aug. 2, 2017, Cleveland never deposited nearly $23,000 in received payments that were supposed to be put into a rink bank account.

The audit was conducted by York-based accounting firm RKL.

Cleveland "on more than one occasion" took cash revenue belonging to the arena, according to charging documents. In total, he kept $22,892 that was meant to be deposited into a rink bank account.

He also allegedly allowed an extra cell phone line to be billed to the arena and used it for personal use, the documents continue. The bills totaled $1,318.

At the time, the York City-owned arena was managed by the York Revolution.

Revs President Eric Menzer declined to comment when reached Wednesday.

In Aug. 2017, two employees came to Menzer with suspicions Cleveland had not been depositing cash receipts into the rink bank account and the phone bill seemed to be too high, according to court documents.

Menzer had RKL conduct an initial review. In interviews with RKL investigators, Cleveland said other employees must have incorrectly deposited payments or incorrectly prepared bank deposits.

Cleveland did, however, admit to allowing his daughter to use a rink cell phone that had been issued to a former employee for nearly two year and that $600 was missing from the rink's safe, the affidavit states.

At the time, no formal report was written by RKL and total damages were not fully accounted for.

In March 2018, The DA's office retained RKL to conduct a forensic investigation report, according to the affidavit.

In interviews that were conducted through Sept. 2019, RKL identified nearly $23,000 in missing revenue that was meant to be deposited into a rink bank account from organizations that utilized the facility.

The DA's office then retained RKL once again in March of this year to examine rink cell phone invoices, finding $1,318 in authorized Spring phone expenditures.

On Aug. 23, Cleveland admitted to taking money meant for the rink account and a request for an arrest warrant was issued, the affidavit states.

The York Revolution had managed the arena since 2014. But in July, York City Council gave the green light to Maryland-based Black Bear Sports group to take over management.

The Revs had remained in their lease until the end of August to ensure a smooth transition, meaning Wednesday's charges came just more than a week after Black Bear officially took over.

Initially, the Revs' contract with the city ended in June 2018, but a one-year extension clause in the 2014 deal was triggered because the city failed to give 90 days' notice of its intent to seek new bids.

The city again failed to give proper notice last year, causing another one-year extension.

