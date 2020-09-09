Stressed by COVID-19, York County Prison brings back furloughed corrections officers

York County Prison will soon be getting back some manpower to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The York County Prison Board voted 5-0 Wednesday to bring back 15 furloughed full-time corrections officers and 12 part-timers, and to hire one full-time mailroom employee. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Common Pleas Judge Craig Trebilcock were absent.

“COVID is a challenge, to say the least,” Warden Clair Doll said.

Doll said retirements, furloughs and resignations of furloughed workers, as well as a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, have had an impact on the prison staff. He said a lot of vacant positions also remain unfilled, creating a need for more employees at the Springettsbury Township facility.

Doll estimated it would be two-to-three weeks until all of the full-time corrections officers return. He said the part-timers would work on an as-needed basis, likely two days a week, and without benefits.

“We can use them when we see what our needs are in certain areas,” he said. “They may not all come back at once.”

Doll said a mailroom employee is retiring in a few weeks, and the new hire would serve as the replacement.

The prison recently has had to turn to housing units it normally wouldn't use in order to deal with the pandemic, the warden said.

“We had to open the remaining housing units up in order to be able to conduct social distancing, quarantining and separation of inmates that were potentially exposed and those who have tested positive for COVID,” Doll said.

At least 20 inmates at York County Prison tested positive for COVID-19 over a three-day period last week, officials said in a news conference Friday, and more than 100 cases have been detected among inmates over the past few weeks.

In total, 190 inmates have tested positive since the pandemic began, and 173 were in isolation as of Saturday, according to a news release. County officials did not respond by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to requests for an updated tally of COVID-19 cases at the prison.

York County spent $464,000 on COVID-19 supplies from the beginning of the pandemic through July, including approximately $130,000 on masks, $34,000 on gloves and $17,000 on hand sanitizer, according to an itemized list of expenses provided to The York Dispatch.

But that paled in comparison to the extra personnel costs at York County Prison, which totaled $4.2 million to account for wages and benefits for employees to accommodate quarantines, extra cleaning and social distancing, county spokesperson Mark Walters said.

The York County Board of Commissioners approved $4.7 million in federal reimbursement funds last month to cover those costs through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

