State police arrest woman in connection to I-83 road rage, stabbing incident

State police have arrested an Emigsville woman in connection with a road rage and stabbing incident last week along Interstate 83.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at the home of Danielle Snyder, 31, and evidence related to the crime was found, according to a news release.

More:Police: Red Lion woman stabbed after I-83 collision

More:State police seek to ID potential witness of I-83 stabbing, road rage incident

More:Police say Red Lion driver intentionally struck three bicyclists

Snyder is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, according to online court records.

She posted $75,000 bail and faces a Sept. 22 preliminary hearing before District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode.

A minor crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 2 near the North George Street exit on I-83 North in Manchester Township, state police said.

As both vehicles were stopped on the shoulder of the road, the victim, a 59-year-old Red Lion woman who has not been identified, walked back to the suspect’s vehicle, where a woman got out and stabbed her multiple times, troopers said.

State police said the suspect left the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.