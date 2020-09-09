Official: Hot water in short supply at Stony Brook Manor

Hot water has been in short supply for nearly a week at Stony Brook Manor, but York Housing Authority officials said Tuesday they expect the issue to be at least partially rectified soon.

Two hot water heaters cut out almost simultaneously on Thursday at the 100-apartment public housing complex in Springettsbury Township, officials said. The complex primarily serves senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The Labor Day weekend, combined with supply chain shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, slowed access to new parts to fix the heaters, said housing authority Executive Director Regina Mitchell.

“We always were trying to get hot water to the residents,” she said. “It’s just the perfect storm of them going down at the same time. It’s due to age, just like at your home.”

Housing at Stony Brook Manor is subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A few residents have reported issues since the heaters stopped working. Some claimed they've been without hot water since Thursday. Others said they haven't experienced many issues.

The installation of one of the heaters was expected to begin Wednesday, Mitchell said.

It was unclear when the parts for the second heater would be available.

With one heater in operation, "there will be some hot water," but it will not be operating at 100% capacity, Mitchell said.

"If everybody in that building takes a shower at the same time, we cannot promise everybody will have hot water," she said

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.