Dallastown man to be featured in Times Square

Erica Zahos described her experience raising a son with Down syndrome with two words: "Constant surprise."

But both Zahos, of Dallastown, and her 21-year-old son, Tyler, got a surprise last week, when it was announced a photograph of Tyler will be featured Saturday in the annual National Down Syndrome Society's Times Square Video presentation in the heart of New York City

“We were very excited," Zahos said. “He’s had a lot of things going on for him this year. It’s been a whirlwind.”

The annual Times Square Video presentation highlights people with Down syndrome and aims to eliminate stigmas and promote acceptance and inclusion of people with the genetic disorder.

Tyler will be one of 500 people to have their photographs shown at the event.

“It’s important that everybody realizes they have just as much capability as anybody else,” Zahos said. “We just have to give them a little extra time to achieve those goals. It’s important to see them as a person, not just someone that’s affected by Down syndrome.”

Saturday's video presentation leads into Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which takes place in October.

The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, which is slated to take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buddy Walk events will be held in more than 150 cities nationwide, with 325,000 people expecting to participate in total.

Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition in the U.S., with about 6,000 babies born each year with the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

