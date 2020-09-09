Coroner releases name of man killed by tree in northern York County

York County's coroner has released the name of the man killed Monday night when a tree fell on him in northern York County.

Eli Beiler, 54, of Loysville, Perry County, was cutting down a tree about 7:30 p.m. when it fell on him, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later, she said.

Gay released his name on Wednesday, after his family members had been notified, she said.

The accident happened in the area of the 800 block of Old Mountain Road in Warrington Township, she said.

Beiler's cause of death was initially attributed to traumatic asphyxiation, but it has now been updated to multiple blunt-force traumatic injuries, according to the coroner's office.

The manner of his death has been ruled accidental, Gay said.

