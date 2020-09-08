York County has 25 new cases of COVID-19, state case total breaks 140K

York County saw 25 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, pushing the case total to 3,832 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 140,359, an increase of 496 cases over the day prior. About 81% of patients have recovered. There were also 11 new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 7,791

There were no new deaths reported in York County. The death toll remained at 132.

There have been 1,614,717 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 49,840 of whom reside in York County

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, more than 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 189,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there were 27.3 million confirmed cases and 893,000 deaths.

