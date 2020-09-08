York coroner: Falling tree kills man in Warrington Twp.

A falling tree killed a man in Warrington Township on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The accidental death happened about 7:30 p.m. in the area of the 800 block of Old Mountain Road, according to Coroner Pam Gay.

The man was cutting down a tree when it fell on him, she said, and his cause of death has been determined to be traumatic asphyxiation.

The man's name will be released once his family members have been notified of his death, according to Gay.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 p.m., she said.

