Police: Searchers recover body of man from Susquehanna River

The body of a Lancaster County man believed to have drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has been recovered, according to state police.

The 18-year-old Lititz resident was swimming with friends Saturday just south of the Norman Wood bridge when he was swept downstream by the current, according to a news release from state police.

Trooper Kelly Osborne, a state police spokesperson, said the man's body was recovered Tuesday morning.

He disappeared in the river about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The two juvenile male friends swimming with him lost sight of him after he was swept away, according to state police.

A search operation was launched from the York County side of the river, at the Muddy Creek boat access point in Lower Chanceford Township, police said.

But the search was halted about 9:30 p.m. Saturday because of dangerous river conditions, according to state police.

Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Co. headed up the search efforts, according to the Lancaster County 911 Center. Also participating were the Robert Fulton Water Rescue Team, Conestoga Water Rescue, Phoenixville Rescue in Chester County, state police and others.

During the initial Saturday-night search, five rescue boats were deployed, as were five dive teams, according to state police. Searchers also used side-scanning radar, police said.

The victim's name had not been released as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.

An autopsy on the body has been scheduled by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, according to Osborne.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni did not return a message seeking comment on Tuesday afternoon.

