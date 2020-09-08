Blaze destroys Conewago Twp. home, displacing 3 people, officials say

No one was hurt Monday night when flames ripped through a mobile home in Conewago Township, displacing its three residents, officials said.

Firefighters from Strinestown and neighboring departments were called to the Meadow Run Mobile Home Park in the 5100 block of Susquehanna Trail just after 11 p.m., said Lt. Gregg Anderson of Northern York County Regional Police.

Flames were visible coming from the home, and it took an aggressive attack by crews to keep the blaze from spreading to other homes, according to Strinestown Community Fire Co. officials.

The three adults who lived there escaped unharmed, Anderson said.

No firefighters were hurt, according to Strinestown Fire Chief Frosty Wertz.

The three residents were already out of their home when fire crews arrived, he said.

The mobile home was destroyed, according to police, who said a state police fire marshal investigated the blaze.

Wertz said the fire marshal has ruled the cause of the fire as being undermined at this point.

In addition to the residents, a cat also escaped from the burning home, Wertz said.

Crews used about 5,000 gallons of water, plus fire-suppressing foam, to douse the blaze, but because of the large size of the fire it took several hours for crews to overhaul the home, searching for hot spots, officials said. Firefighters didn't clear the scene until after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced, according to Wertz.

Firefighters from Manchester borough and Manchester and West Manchester townships were among those who assisted at the scene, officials said, and Newberry Township firefighters helped divert traffic and maintain road closures during the fire.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.