Pennsylvania restaurant, bar owners pushing for increased capacity, report says

Leaders in Pennsylvania's restaurant industry are once again saying more businesses could close if COVID-19 restrictions aren't relaxed, WGAL-TV reported.

"Our industry once had over 26,000 locations in Pennsylvania. Every day that number is dropping," said Bill Covaleski, of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Restaurant and bar owners told members of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee about hardships they are experiencing during a hearing Friday. They want seating capacity to increase from the current 25% limit.

“We're trying to lobby for at least the 50% mark. And let's do it by barriers, and let's do it by physical distancing," said Dominick Savino, of Drexelbrook Catering.

