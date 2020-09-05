Saturday update: York County has 72 new cases linked to COVID-19, three new deaths

York County had 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, pushing the total to 3,739 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

There were three new deaths in the county, increasing the total to 130.

The new numbers come in the same week York County saw a record-breaking 128 new cases in one day. At least 20 inmates at York County Prison tested positive for COVID-19 over a three-day period this week, officials said in a news conference Friday, and more than 100 cases have been detected among inmates over the past few weeks.

Statewide, there were 963 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, increasing the total to 138,625. There were 18 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,760. Of that, 5,238 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,589,081 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 48,928 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 82% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,346 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,587 cases among employees, for a total of 25,933. Approximately 9,861 of the total cases are in health care workers.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.