Gettysburg College sending majority of students home as COVID-19 cases rise

Gettysburg College announced Friday it is sending a majority of its students home and moving fall semester classes to remote learning after a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Freshmen and other select students will remain on campus, the college said on its website.

“We have confirmed six new positive cases, bringing our total for the week to 31, and to 64 positive test results over the past eight days,” Gettysburg College President Bob Iuliano said in a statement Friday.

He said 150 students are currently in quarantine because of contact tracing.

The number of on-campus students will be reduced from more than 2,200 to 900 over a three-day period between Saturday and Monday, with around 1,300 moving home for remote learning, the college said.

Classes will resume Sept. 14 as students relocate, and the fall semester has been extended by a week.

On Tuesday, the school ordered all students to quarantine in their rooms through at least the end of the week because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

