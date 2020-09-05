Eligible unemployed Pennsylvania workers will soon receive extra $300 per week

Pennsylvania workers who are unemployed because of COVID-19 will soon start receiving an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday it had completed implementation of the federal Lost Wages Assistance program ahead of schedule.

Workers can begin filing for the additional benefits Sunday, according to a news release. The state will start making payments Thursday and eligible claimants could see the funds by Monday, Sept. 14.

To be eligible for the additional $300 per week, the labor department said, people must self-certify they are unemployed or partially unemployed because of COVID-19 and must receive at least $100 per week in benefits from:

Regular Unemployment Compensation;

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation;

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance;

Extended Benefits;

Short-Time Compensation or Shared Work; or

Trade Readjustment Allowance.

The LWA program is funded by $44 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency made available by President Donald Trump on Aug. 8 and originally intended for storm disaster relief.

A previous $600-a-week federal government-funded unemployment boost ran out in July.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8