York County has 49 new cases of COVID-19, death toll remains at 127

York County had 49 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, pushing the total to 3,667 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The new numbers came a day after the county saw a record-breaking 128 new cases, and state officials acknowledged there were outbreaks. State and county officials, however, have declined to say where the outbreaks are occurring.

Statewide, the case total hit 137,662, an increase of 891 since the day prior. About 82% of patients have recovered. There were also 10 new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 7,742.

York County had no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 127.

There have been 1,576,879 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 48,539 of whom reside in York County.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 11% are ages 19-24

Approximately 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, more than 6.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 187,000 deaths linked to the disease in the U.S.

Worldwide, there were 26.3 million confirmed cases and 870,000 deaths.

