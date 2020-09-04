Labor Day weekend: Nice weather, coronavirus concerns

Beautiful weather is forecast for Labor Day weekend in York County and people are expected to head to the beach, grill hamburgers or meet up with family.

Those who travel will probably do so by car and stay close to home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Automobile Association.

The organization has not issued a Labor Day travel advisory.

The national average gas price was $2.23 on Thursday, well below last year’s average of $2.57, according to GasBuddy. The price is lower than it has been in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Labor Day flight bookings are about a third of what they were last year, according to data analysis from travel itinerary app TripIt, but reservations to Florida have jumped 200%, according to ABC News.

Although coronavirus concerns remain in York County, it will be a good weekend weather-wise to visit family or hold a cookout, as long as people practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

“It’s going to be an incredible four-day stretch,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Banghoff said Friday. “The temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s to low 80s in York. There will be plenty of sunshine every day. There’s like zero chance of precipitation."

State police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are reminding motorists to travel responsibly.

During the holiday weekend, which runs Friday through Monday, troopers will partner with local municipal police agencies to conduct impaired driving enforcement details as part of a national initiative, according to a news release.

“Business as usual for us this weekend,” Northern York County Regional Police Chief David Lash said Friday in an email. “Normal patrol functions."

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, troopers made 610 DUI arrests and investigated 45 crashes in which alcohol was a factor. There were 2,995 crashes resulting in 46 fatalities statewide during the holiday weekend.

Of those, 19 fatalities were alcohol-related and three were drug-related, the release said.

