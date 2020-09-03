York County's 51st annual CROP Hunger Walk will look a little different this year

The 51st annual CROP Walk is going to look very different this year — though the message of raising awareness for poverty and hunger remains the same.

Like many events this year that have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers reevaluated how to host the event while keeping people safe.

"People who have cared about this issue want to continue to do something, but for a safety reason we are going to be doing it virtually," said Patrick Walker, a community engagement specialist for Church World Service, the organization hosting the event.

While in past years large groups would meet together to walk in a 5K, interested participants are being asked to walk on their own time and at their own pace.

On Oct. 11, Church World Service will be encouraging individuals to walk either individually, with a small group or with family.

Donations can be made and participants can register at the CROP Walk website.

Last year, the event raised more than $116,000 after Church World Service matched $50,000. This year, organizers said they hope to raise $50,000.

While in previous years the success of CROP Walks have been due in part to the community coming together to walk, Walker said there's greater flexibility this year that might make the event accessible to more people.

"In some ways, it's very freeing to do it this way," he said. "Though I know people are going to miss gathering as a group and having the massive crowd participating at the same time."

