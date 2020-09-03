York County COVID-19 spike smashes record, officials won't confirm 'outbreak' locations

York County saw a record-breaking 128 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, a day after York County officials for the first time acknowledged more than 150 cases have been confirmed at York County Prison since the outbreak began.

"York County has seen a significant increase in recent days," said state Health Department spokesperson Nate Wardle. "We know that some outbreaks are contributing to this, but we cannot comment on specific cases or clusters of cases."

State officials have consistently refused to offer details about where outbreaks where occurring, often citing the state's Disease Prevention and Control Act, adopted in 1955.

With the Thursday's jump, the county's case total hit 3,618 and its seven-day average for daily increases jumped to 55.1, up from 43 the day before.

County officials on Wednesday reported that 169 inmates at York County Prison had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, but refused to say when the positive tests occurred.

The county's news release did say, however, that just 12 inmates had recovered from the illness.

On Thursday, county spokesperson Mark Walters refused to answer questions about whether there was an ongoing outbreak at York County Prison.

Statewide, there were 1,160 additional cases, also an unusually high single-day increase compared to recent weeks. The case total now stands at 136,711, with 81% of patients having recovered.

There were 20 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state, bringing the death toll to 7,732.

York County's death toll remained at 127, with no additional deaths.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, 6.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were also were 186,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there were more than 26 million confirmed cases and 864,000 deaths.

