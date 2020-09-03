Severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts possible today in York County

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for central Pennsylvania, including York County.

Showers and thunderstorms will be in the area, and a few of the storms in the afternoon or evening could include damaging wind gusts.

Thursday’s forecast in York calls for a chance of showers, then showers and a possible thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. It’s expected to be humid with a high temperature near 86 degrees. Winds will be near 6 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

The chance of precipitation is 80%, with rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

