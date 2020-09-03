All Gettysburg College students ordered to quarantine after COVID-19 cases rise

Gettysburg College has ordered all students to quarantine in their rooms through at least the end of the week because of positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

Classes and labs are being taught remotely since the quarantine order was issued Tuesday night.

Students have been told they can leave their rooms only to get food, use a bathroom or go to a scheduled COVID-19 testing appointment. Those who do not comply will be sent home.

So far, 347 students have been tested since Sunday, with 323 results coming back negative and 24 testing positive, according to the college’s website. Three staff members also tested positive. The college said it is awaiting more test results.

Thirty-three students previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to the website.

