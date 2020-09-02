York County has four new deaths from COVID-19, 48 additional cases

York County had four new deaths related to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 127 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county had 48 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 3,490.

Statewide, there were 816 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 135,611. There were 21 new deaths in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,712. Of that, 5,213 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,552,085 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 47,802 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 82% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,534 cases among employees, for a total of 25,683. Approximately 9,710 of the total cases are in health care workers.

