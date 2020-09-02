More mosquitoes in York County test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquito samples taken in York City, West Manchester Township and Manchester Township have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to officials at York County.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is now performing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The samples were collected on Aug. 26.

Mosquito samples taken in York City and West Manchester Township on Aug. 18 previously tested positive for West Nile virus.

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns," the release said. "Residents are urged to contact your local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Residents are urged to inspect their yards and reduce clutter. They should also purchase mosquito control and repellent products, the release said.

Mosquito concerns can be reported at www.depgis.state.pa.us/WNV/index.html, by contacting the county's Mosquito Surveillance Program at 717-840-2375 or by emailing LMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

