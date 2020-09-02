Giant is recalling this product after it tested positive for listeria

Giant is recalling its squash noodle medley product after a sample tested positive for listeria, the company announced Wednesday.

Customers who purchased the product with the universal product code of 68826718585 are urged to discard it, according to a news release.

This product was sold in stores between Aug. 8 and Aug. 19 and is now past its Aug. 19 “best enjoyed by” date, the release states.

Squash noodle medley with a different universal product code is safe to consume.

Customers are eligible for a full refund if they return the product to stores, according to the news release.

Listeria is an infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium, according to the Centers for Disease Control website. It can cause fever and diarrhea and can be more dangerous for pregnant women.

