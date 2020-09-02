Cumberland County Democrats call for DA's resignation over Facebook comment, report says

Staff Report

The Cumberland County Democratic Committee on Monday called for the resignation of the county’s district attorney after a controversial social media post regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, PennLive.com reported.

The committee said the Facebook comment casts doubt on Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert’s ability to ensure fair trials, as well as the safety of the Black community.

“Mr. Ebert believes that Jacob Blake may have deserved to be shot and killed, despite never having a chance to defend himself in court or be tried by a jury of his peers,” the organization said in a Facebook post Monday.

Ebert, a Republican, said the Democratic committee is taking his comment out of context. It has since been deleted. Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police last month and left paralyzed.

“What was (Blake’s) criminal record?” Ebert wrote. “What was he being arrested for? Why was he unable to comply with police requests?”

Ebert said he was attempting to inform those on the Facebook thread that those questions remain in a case under investigation. He said he has no intention of resigning.

