York County SPCA’s new website has photos, bios of adoptable pets

Ron Musselman
York Dispatch

The York County SPCA in Manchester Township has launched a new website that allows people to view adoptable animals.

“Each pet receives their own customized photo, bio and behavioral assessment write-up,” according to a news release. “These details will help future adopters find the perfect pet for their lifestyle and preferences.”

Go to https://ycspca.org/ to see the pets that are available.

Sherbert, a 1-5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The site also allows people to submit a lost animal report and upload a photo of their lost pet. 

By using facial recognition software, “the shelter can scan a database of uploaded found animal photos to better the odds of reuniting families with their pets,” the release said. 

The York County SPCA also has a new blog and e-newsletter on the website. 

