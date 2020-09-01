York County SPCA’s new website has photos, bios of adoptable pets

The York County SPCA in Manchester Township has launched a new website that allows people to view adoptable animals.

“Each pet receives their own customized photo, bio and behavioral assessment write-up,” according to a news release. “These details will help future adopters find the perfect pet for their lifestyle and preferences.”

Go to https://ycspca.org/ to see the pets that are available.

The site also allows people to submit a lost animal report and upload a photo of their lost pet.

By using facial recognition software, “the shelter can scan a database of uploaded found animal photos to better the odds of reuniting families with their pets,” the release said.

The York County SPCA also has a new blog and e-newsletter on the website.

