York County sees 2nd highest single-day COVID-19 case increase on record

York County had 74 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, the second highest single-day increase on record since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

While also reporting its 123rd death, the county's case total hit 3,442. There have been 47,415 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.1% of the total 1,539,969 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 770 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 134,795. There were also 18 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,691.

York County's highest single-day increase was July 10, when 77 new cases were reported.

Health Department officials said the agency changed how it tracks COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Now, positive viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely infected, will be considered probable cases, which are included in daily totals.

However, moving forward, positive antibody test will no longer be considered a probable case.

Health Department spokesperson Nate Wardle said the changes would not have attributed to the case increase, and that community spread appears to be the driving factor.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were also were 183,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there were 25.5 million confirmed cases and 851,000 deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.