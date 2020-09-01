PennDOT extends expiration dates for commercial driver licenses, learner’s permits
Expiration dates for commercial driver licenses, commercial learner’s permits and hazardous materials endorsements have been extended through Sept. 30, PennDOT announced Monday.
The extension is in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards expired Monday, according to a news release.
For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, visit www.dmv.pa.gov. Numerous transactions also can be completed online.
