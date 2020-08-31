York County has 40 new cases of COVID-19, statewide case total surpasses 134K

York County had 40 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the case total to 3,368 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Statewide, the case total hit 134,025, an increase of 521 since the day prior. About 82% of patients have recovered. There no additional deaths. The death toll remained at 7,673.

There were no new deaths in York County, leaving the total at 122.

There have been 1,524,195 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the state, 46,918 of whom reside in York County.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:South Western School District closes temporarily after multiple cases of COVID-19 confirmed

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

About 23% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, about 6 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were also were 183,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there were 25.2 million confirmed cases and 847,000 deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.