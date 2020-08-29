York County has four new deaths, 32 new cases of COVID-19

York County had four new deaths related to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, pushing the death toll to 122 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county had 32 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the total to 3,301.

Statewide, there were 843 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 132,834. There were 16 new deaths in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 7,671. Of that, 5,186 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,504,108 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 46,239 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 82% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,979 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,478 cases among employees, for a total of 25,457. Approximately 9,565 of the total cases are in health care workers.

