Isolated tornado possible in York County Saturday, weather service says

More stormy weather is expected to hit York County Saturday, and “an isolated, short-lived tornado” is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

“There is a 2 percent chance of a tornado, and York County is right on the edge of it going mainly eastward,” meteorologist Mike Colbert said Saturday morning. “It’s a very low threat.”

The area remains under a hazardous weather outlook. Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds 60 mph or greater and brief heavy downpours are also possible this afternoon in York and other central Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster and Lebanon, the weather service said.

Friday’s storms in York County knocked down trees and wires and caused power outages, according to York County 911.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, 1,235 people in York County remained without power, and 749 were in Franklin Township, according to Med-Ed. All power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Saturday’s forecast for York calls for high humidity and showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then showers and a possible thunderstorm likely after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, the weather service said.

The high is expected to be near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.

Sunday's forecast in York calls for a sunny sky with a high near 80. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph, the weather service said.

